The pride of our nation is selfless dedication

Australia Day has been the subject of much debate over the years - some are for it, some against it.
It is without a doubt a subject that can - and has - divided the nation.
However, regardless of where you stand on the subject it is difficult not to embrace one feature of the day that has the capacity to unite the country. It is a feature that I consider the highlight of January 26.
That is the recognition of people, both locally and nationwide, who have selflessly contributed to the betterment of the country for all.
These are the people who are honoured with both local government citizen awards and Australia Day honours such as the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
The awards presented on January 26 are our opportunity to say thank you to many outstanding individuals.
As far as I am concerned acknowledgement of such service to the community, compassion and leadership for a cause, and inspiration to others, is worth celebrating any day.
While the discussion about Australia Day will, no doubt, continue for years to come, highlighting the selfless hard work and inspiring contributions of so many wonderful people is a positive takeaway.
These people make me feel proud to be an Australian.
Thank you to all who selflessly dedicate their time to the betterment of this country for all,
Jackie Meyers, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.