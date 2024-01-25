Love of helping people sees Mollymook resident named in honours list

Michael Fitze has never been afraid to get his hands dirty when supporting various community causes.
The Mollymook Beach resident receives a Medal of the Order of Australia [OAM] in the General Division for service to the community through a range of organisations.
He is not big on talking up his community service and appreciates that others felt he was worthy of being named in today's Australia Day honours list
"I am genuinely surprised and humbled to receive this award and very appreciative to those who considered me worthy," he said
"I have always enjoyed working with, and helping people, so volunteering just evolved naturally from my working career.
"I am not that good at speeches, so I just get in and do what I can with the management skills that I've learnt over many years in the nursing, welfare, disability, and not-for-profit sector."
Yes, Mr Fitze is more of a doer than a talker.
"Sometimes it [volunteer work] just involves getting your hands dirty with a local fundraiser, counselling someone after a disaster, finding suitable resources for a group, or assisting with committee or board governance," he said.
"Many people have encouraged me throughout life and so I like to do the same and give others a hand when they need it most."
His role with the Apex Foundation was noted in his long list of community/volunteering roles.
"My first Apex Club introduced me to community service schemes and the Apex Foundation," he said.
"Serving the Apex Foundation for the last 35 years has been a privilege and honour.
"In that time, I've had the opportunity to see the many individuals and organisations that the Apex Foundation has financially assisted and add my support to the board and the ongoing governance of the foundation."
Volunteering is a strong part of his being.
"I've volunteered with many different organisations and charities over the years but particularly enjoyed working with disaster relief and welfare teams," he said.
"I started in 1977 and have attended many major flood and fire disasters in NSW assisting with evacuation, recovery, and welfare of victims," he said.
"The last disaster was in my own community on the Shoalhaven, but I was just one of many volunteers involved."
He would like to see more people becoming a community volunteers.
"I would encourage anyone to try volunteering. It's a great way to make a difference to the quality of your community and your own life. We all have something to contribute," he said
"These days I'm enjoying being president of my local Men's Shed, Secretary of the Probus Club and the Apex Foundation."
He has been secretary of the Probus Club of Ulladulla, since 2015 and president of the Ulladulla Men's Shed, since 2021, and a member since 2011.
Mr Fitze, to mark the award and celebrate Australia Day, will be heading up to Sydney to have lunch with his family
He would like to thank his wife Julie for her support.
"Throughout my life, Julie has been a tower of strength and support to me. Without her encouragement and support, I wouldn't have been able to spend the many hours away from the family home volunteering or working on committees," the award winner said.
"Julie does, however, comment regularly that I should try saying "no" to being on another committee."
They moved to Mollymook permanently in 2010 when Mr Fitze retired.
"Volunteering has always been something I enjoy, especially for a good cause," Mr Fitze said
"For me, community volunteering just evolved naturally from my working career."
In the 1960's he was employed by NSW Health as a trainee nurse then moved on to community nursing.
After several years as a health professional, he took up a position with the NSW Child Welfare Department [now Family and Community Service] as a District Officer and spent a number of years working with families and children in Sydney and in Broken Hill.
"On arriving in Broken Hill in 1979, my boss introduced me to the office by saying 'I'm in Rotary, the other bloke is in Lions, so you will need to join Apex'. That was the beginning of my 45 year association with the Apex Service Clubs and the Apex Foundation," he said.
When he left Broken Hill, Mr Fitze obtained the position as a Community Program Officer [NSW S.E. Region].
This involved establishing and assisting new and existing community groups to set up services under the HACC [Home and Community Care] program.
"This experience gave me invaluable knowledge and expertise in counselling, funding, and operating community-based services," he said
After 24 years as a Public Servant, he accepted voluntary redundancy and moved to the disability sector.
He was the general manager of a Not-for-Profit (NFP) Disability Accommodation and Respite service in the Sutherland Shire for 19 years until he retired in 2010.
"The knowledge I gained from the NFP Disability sector was very useful in the governance of subsequent foundation boards and NFP committees that I served on," Mr Fitze said
"I just kept volunteering every time there was another natural disaster."
Eventually he was given a job with the NSW response team.
"It was hard work and often in rough conditions, away from my family, but rewarding to help so many people," he said about the response team.
