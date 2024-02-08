Ace players to head to Ulladulla for seniors' tournament

Winning is not everything when it comes to the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association's [MUDTA] Summer Games Seniors' Tennis Tournament.
The Warden Street Courts, from Friday, February 16 to Sunday, February 18, will host the Summer Games Seniors Tennis Tournament and fun/participation is very much one of the event's main objectives.
MUDTA President Paul Metzler, who is also playing in the tournament with his dad Geoff, said what they do when it comes to the draw was to make sure players of similar standard took to the court against each other.
As players of equal ability are playing each other, many matches end in ties.
However, the players deemed to be the best in their various divisions are awarded prizes at the end of their various competitions.
More than 250 players will take part in the tournament.
While the competition is targeted at visitors, several MUDTA players will also participate in the events.
Residents and visitors are invited to head to the courts to see some great tennis being played and to see the outstanding facility we have in Ulladulla.
Entry to the complex is free and there are many viewing areas throughout the complex with first-class catering services serving great food and beverages.
Paul is looking forward to taking part in the event with his dad Geoff who is now in his 70s.
The duo have had success in the past and some 18 months ago won the MUDTA club championship.
The father/son duo work well as doubles partners.
"Dad does not miss much and I can cover the court," Paul said about the way they work well together.
Paul is right-handed and his dad is a lefty which gives them an added advantage.
"Tennis has been a big part of my life and as a kid I learned about the game from dad," Paul said.
They have not played a lot of tournaments together but they want to make the most of the opportunity when it comes their way.
Paul, putting on his president's cap, said the senior's comp and another initiative they have for February were great ways to learn more about the MUDTA.
This month [February], if you book online, the court is yours for free.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/mudta or https://mudta.com.au/ to book your free court and learn more about the group's exciting events like the Summer Games Seniors Tennis Tournament.
