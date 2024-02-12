Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Final decision to protect land from being developed looms

By Damian McGill
Updated February 13 2024 - 10:30am, first published 10:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Manyana Matters Environmental Association is about protecting and saving the land and its wildlife for future generations. Picture supplied/file
The Manyana Matters Environmental Association is about protecting and saving the land and its wildlife for future generations. Picture supplied/file

Members of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA] are preparing for the final and critical stage of their campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.