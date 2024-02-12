Final decision to protect land from being developed looms

Members of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA] are preparing for the final and critical stage of their campaign.
The group, not long after Black Summer darkened the surrounding area, was formed to protect and save the Manyana Special Conservation Reserve [MSCR] from being developed.
This piece of land, on Manyana's border, was one of the few pieces of bush untouched by the 2019/2020 bushfire crisis.
"It's a symbol of life and hope," MMEA founder Jorj Lowrey said about the block.
"We are on edge at the moment because there are no guarantees that the right people will see the right documentation."
The MMEA founder said if they win their battle many other communities facing similar "zombie development application" issues would be inspired to continue with their campaigns.
Jorj worries how people will take the news if the land can't be saved.
"If the forest is bulldozed many mental health issues will arise," she said.
Jorj talks about the "lunar landscape" the residents had to see on an almost daily basis after the bushfire, referring to how this made saving the MSCR even more important to them.
Many concerned residents and experts, in their various conservation fields, have looked at the site and say the land has significant environmental importance as it is home to precious plants and wildlife.
Now, three and a half years after the group started its campaign, which involved interest from a wide range of sources, they are waiting to see if its efforts will pay off.
Ozy Homes still wants to develop the land, which was declared a Controlled Action by the Federal Department of the Environment under the EPBC Act, for housing.
After a long wait, Ozy Homes has now submitted the final Preliminary Documentation [PD] to resolve this action, which the department has accepted.
The department will now review the final PD and make a recommendation to the Federal Government Minister for the Environment, Tanya Plibersek.
The minister will then make a "proposed decision" which she may publish on the Internet, and she may invite public comment over a period of 10 business days.
Her proposed decision will be whether to approve the development and, if approved, what conditions she would apply.
The MMEA understands that the final decision will be published on or around March 8.
With support from Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips, MMEA representatives hope to meet with the Minister for the Environment.
The group asks people to email the Federal Member at fiona.phillips.mp@aph.gov.au to let her know what the land means to them, and why it should be saved forever.
Meanwhile, the purpose of the final PD is for the proponent to respond to public submissions made following the release of the draft PD.
Submissions closed in July 2021. At the time, 1,068 submissions were made by members of the public and importantly, by qualified ecologists.
The MMEA says of the 1,068 submissions, 977 submitters were opposed to the development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.