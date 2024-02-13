Milton Ulladulla Times
Shoalhaven and Illawarra hospitals to get 173 new graduate nurses in 2024

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 14 2024 - 9:18am, first published 9:07am
Health minister Ryan Park, pictured outside Wollongong Hospital during the 2023 election campaign. Picture by Adam McLean
Health minister Ryan Park, pictured outside Wollongong Hospital during the 2023 election campaign. Picture by Adam McLean

Health Minister Ryan Park has announced that the Shoalhaven and Illawarra's hospitals will get an influx of new nursing staff in 2024, with 173 graduate nurses and midwives to start work across the region.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

