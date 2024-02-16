A judge being heckled, being put on notice and a show of support - welcome to Australian Idol

It has been an interesting time for Burrill Lake's Australian Idol contestant Isaac McCallum of late.
His recent experiences included a clash of one of his supporters with judge Kyle Sandilands, being put on notice and a massive show of support from his fans in front of the Ulladulla Civic Centre on Monday.
Isaac would have been full of confidence following the recent events, particularly after getting one of the golden tickets.
However, things did not go to script for him of late - let's have a bit of a recap after dramatic events.
Sunday night's performance of Grenade by Bruno Mars was good, but Monday's performance of Perfect [a Pink song] alongside fellow contestants Denvah and Bethany was not so good - according to the judges.
This is where things got heated.
"You have got to pull this together bro. Every time we have seen you lately there has been a very big huge sinkhole in your performance," Kyle said when Isaac faced the judges.
He went on to say a few more things to Issac and then the words "Kyle you suck" was heard.
The judge turned around and confronted the heckler.
"You think you can do better? Come down here you clown," he said to the audience member.
He asked the audience member if he thought Issac's performance was "great"?
"Shut your pie hole," he then told the heckler.
"Now Issac it matters what I say - that was not good enough - you know it. Get your words together - learn, learn and learn or just don't do it."
Issac accepted that Kyle was giving him a bit of tough love.
"Totally understandable," Isaac said in response to what Kyle had just said to him.
Judge Amy Shark remains an Isaac McCallum supporter.
"You are a real diamond in the rough and you had a few fumbles but there is still something so unique about you man," she said.
"When you hit it your voice is just mesmerizing."
He was put on notice "for not doing the job".
Isaac was given a lifeline from the judges and he is now one of the last 21 remaining contestants.
Australian Idol's Top 21 airs on Channel Seven this Sunday [February 18] from 7pm.
