South Coast singer/busker produces a stunning Australian Idol effort

Emotions ran free last night [Monday February 19] on Australian Idol when Isaac McCallum gave the performance of his life.
The Burrill Lake singer/busker impressed the judges of the Channel Seven show and the crowd with his rendition of the James Arthur song 'Say You Won't Let Go'.
However, apart from his family and friends, nobody was more impressed with Isaac than judge Amy Shark.
"I want to give you something," she said when reviewing his powerful and soulful performance.
Amy gave Isaac her "fast pass" which moved him straight into the top 12.
"To see you shine tonight was so incredible. You are such a superstar," Amy said.
Judge Kyle Sandilands, who moved to put Isaac on notice last week, was happy that the Burrill Lake singer/busker bounced back so strongly.
"You have something special - man you did a great job," Kyle said.
Sporting a new hairstyle and no cap, Isaac also looked a bit emotional afterwards.
He was grateful for the support.
"Thank you for allowing me to continue on in the competition," Isaac said the three judges.
He will now perform next week.
