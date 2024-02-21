A stand in solidarity is what LGBTQ+ event is all about

A stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community is how an event planned for this Saturday [February 24] in Ulladulla is described.
MUCK Up [Milton Ulladulla Community Kindness] is hosting the event and extends an open invitation to everyone in the Shoalhaven and South Coast to attend.
MUCK Up founder Adam Clear is excited that Ulladulla will host this important event
"It's important to stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community to make it known that even though we are in a relatively small town we can come together as one and are all accepted no matter who we are, where we come from, who we love or how we identify," is how Adam and the rest of the MUCK Up team describe the event.
Event details
Where: Ulladulla Harbour, Yuin country, under the big trees. Follow the Pride flags.
When: Saturday February 24 form 10am
Who: LGBTQ+ folks and their allies.
What to bring: Pride and Trans flags, picnic rug or chair, water or a coffee, pronoun pins if you have one, anything that supports your full expression of who you are.
People will gather in Ulladulla to stand in solidarity with all their LGBTQ+ younger siblings, and each other.
The event is in response to some damaging online dialogue in the community recently.
"We want to come together to stand with Queer and Gender Diverse young people and, to celebrate Mardi Gras and to honour the footsteps we all walk in, and who's shoulders we stand," an event spokesperson said.
"We particularly welcome First Nations folks and encourage them to bring their Aboriginal flags too."
Adam and the wider MUCK Up group say the event is about pride, solidarity, connection, celebration and a chance for people "to hang out"
It is wheelchair accessible event - go to https://www.facebook.com/muckup2023 to learn more about MUCK Up and Saturday's event.
Meanwhile, Adam had a huge week at the Heywire Youth Summit where he teamed with other youth from across rural and regional Australia to pitch some wonderful projects and initiatives which will be announced on March 11 so watch this space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.