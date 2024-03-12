Six of the best as Isaac Mania continues

Isaac McCallum, to use a sporting analogy, is peaking at the right end of the season.
The Burrill Lake singer/busker just powered his way into the Australian Idol's top six after his stunning performance of 'Wonder' by Shawn Mendes.
He performed in the 'viewers' choice round' and then it was over to his ever-growing fan base to decide if he would progress into the top six by voting for him.
It was a tense few minutes for Isaac and his supporters when the latest episode of the Channel Seven show aired recently.
"I can't put it into words, to be honest," Isaac said when asked how much he wanted to get into the top six.
"I just believe I should be here - I hope I have done enough."
He then heard the words - "you are safe".
His head tilted back with relief and the audience gave him a big cheer.
"Wow - obviously I did enough," he said.
Isaac was worried about singing a song he did not know and one he described as "having a lot more tempo and energy" compared to other songs he had performed of late.
"I have been given a song I don't even know and I am worried about forgetting my lyrics and I really don't want to embarrass myself again," he said about an earlier incident.
"I need to upgrade every time I come out to this stage so I can show Australia that I am growing as an artist."
The viewing audience and the three judges Amy Shark, Kyle Sandilands, and Marcia Hines are all backing the Burrill Lake performer.
Marcia spoke about how Isaac always looked worried at the start of a song but then he just powers away.
"You have a fine fine voice and to me, you are just starting to believe in yourself and that is a wonderful thing to see," Marica said
Amy said "you smashed it" and suggested he was now understanding what being a performer was all about
Kyle told Isaac that he should not have any self-doubts
"You are absolutely good enough," Kyle said.
Next up is 'Super Sunday" and the show's conclusion is now two weeks away.
