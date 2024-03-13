Little Terns nest at Durras Lake entrance for the time in 30-years

Having endangered Little Terns nesting at the Durras Lake entrance area for the time in 30-years rightly excites the volunteers from Friends of Durras.
The volunteers recently marked the end of the shorebird nesting season at the lake by dismantling and packing away its signs and fencing.
They then stood back and reflected upon what was a most successful season - led by the Little Tern nesting,
"Having Little Terns nest has been inspirational for shorebird volunteers, especially for newly involved volunteers," Friends of Durras convener John Perkins said.
"Little Terns do return to the same nesting areas where they've previously been successful," he added to suggest more good news could come in future seasons.
The group reports that four endangered Pied Oystercatcher chicks have fledged from the Durras Lake area this shorebird season, bringing the number of Pied Oystercatcher chicks to have fledged over the past 25 years to 56.
The Friends of Durras have been going now for 39 years.
The group has approximately 120 members and over 5000 followers on Facebook.
Mr Perkins said the group's work would continue.
"The great shorebird results are directly attributable to the advocacy of the Friends of Durras over many years in partnership with the NPWS," he said.
"The Durras Lake entrance area is one of the most successful nesting locations for the listed as endangered Pied Oystercatcher here on the NSW South Coast.
Some 56 Pied Oystercatcher chicks have fledged from the Durras Lake entrance area over the past 25 years.
"The outcome for Pied Oystercatchers at Durras is a particularly good news environmental story."
Mr Perkins once again credited the dedicated volunteers for the success of the nesting season.
"We have a good team of volunteers these days to keep a watchful eye over the Durras Lake entrance area in the lead-up to and during shorebird nesting season," he said.
Mr Perkins said beach-nesting shorebird conservation advocacy was "very hands on"
It [shorebird conservation] includes fox control, monitoring of nesting sites, the construction of shorebird fencing, including electric fences [to deter foxes] and having volunteers on-site during busy holiday periods where the risk of large numbers of beachgoers can impact on vulnerable shorebird chicks survival.
The community is also supportive of the group's work.
There is overwhelming interest and support for the shorebird program. The feedback from locals and visitors is very heart-warming," Mr Perkins said.
Mr Perkins has been involved in shorebird conservation advocacy for 30 years.
If people want to join the group or just find out more about them they can go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064605165712
