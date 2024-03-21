Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council announces its Easter long weekend service plan

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 21 2024 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some Shoalhaven City Council services will be closed during the Easter long weekend - Friday March 29 until Monday April 1.
Some Shoalhaven City Council services will be closed during the Easter long weekend - Friday March 29 until Monday April 1.

Some Shoalhaven City Council services will be closed during the Easter long weekend - Friday March 29 until Monday April 1.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.