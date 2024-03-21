Council announces its Easter long weekend service plan

Some Shoalhaven City Council services will be closed during the Easter long weekend - Friday March 29 until Monday April 1.
Council's administrative offices in Nowra and Ulladulla will be closed from 5 pm Thursday March 28 and will reopen at 8.30 am [Nowra] and 9am [Ulladulla] on Tuesday April 2
During the Easter closure, residents and visitors can call the after-hours helpline on 1300 293 111 for urgent matters or browse council's website here for answers to common queries or to submit a request online.
Here is a rundown on the council services over the holiday period:
Shoalhaven Swim Sport and Fitness opening hours at each facility:
Bay and Basin Leisure Centre - closed Friday March 29, then 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday 30, Sunday 31 and Monday April 1
Nowra Aquatic Park - closed Friday March 29 then 11 am - 3 pm on Saturday 30, Sunday 31 and Monday April 1
Bomaderry Aquatic Centre - closed Friday March 29, then 12 pm - 4 pm on Saturday 30, Sunday 31 and Monday April 1
Sussex Inlet Aquatic Centre - closed Friday March 29, then 10 am - 2 pm on Saturday 30, Sunday 31 and Monday April 1
Ulladulla Leisure Centre - closed Friday March 29, then 8 am - 12 pm on Saturday 30, Sunday 31 and Monday April 1
Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre - closed from 5 pm Thursday March 28and will reopen at 9 am on Tuesday April 2.
Village pools - Milton, Berry, Greenwell Point, Kangaroo Valley and Shoalhaven Heads village pools are closed on Friday March 29 and Monday April 1. They are open 1 pm - 5 pm Saturday March 30 and Sunday March 31.
Sea pools are open as per normal operating hours.
Shoalhaven libraries - closed from 5 pm Thursday March 28 and reopen at 9.30 am Tuesday April 2.
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre - Box Office closed Friday March 29 and Sunday March 31. Box Office open 10 am - 2 pm on Saturday March 30 and Monday April 1. Tickets available online over Easter.
Encore Cafe at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre - closed from 3 pm on Thursday March 28 and reopens 8 am on Tuesday April 2
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery - closed from Friday March 29 and reopens Tuesday April 2.
Waste and Recycling depots - all recycling and waste depots are closed Friday March 29, Saturday 30 and Sunday March 31. Depots with normal Monday opening hours are open on Monday April 1. Kerbside collections are not affected by public holidays.
Shoalhaven Visitor Information Services - Nowra and Ulladulla Visitor Information services will be closed Friday March 29 and Sunday 31 March. Open 10 am - 2 pm on Saturday March 30 and Monday April 1.
Bereavement Services - the Bereavement Services office is closed from Friday March 29 and will reopen Tuesday April 2. Cemeteries remain open.
Shoalhaven Animal Shelter is open every day over the Easter break from 9 am until 11 am
