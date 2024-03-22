Roadwork repair program for the Southern Shoalhaven is set to start

A program of works to remediate seven roads severely damaged in the 2022 natural disasters between Sussex Inlet and Morton will begin next month [April].
Contractor, Roadworx, will complete the major repairs on these regional thoroughfares.
Senior Project Manager, Beorn Hulme, said that this was welcome news for people who live, work and visit the southern part of the Shoalhaven.
"Roadworx has more than 20 years' experience fixing regional, and local government roads so we're excited to see them hit the ground in the southern part of the region and deliver on these damaged roads," Mr Hulme said.
"This is a multi-million-dollar package funded by the state and federal governments predominantly through natural disaster funding," he said.
Crews will start at Sussex Inlet in April and work their way south towards Morton.
Roads in the package include:
All sites are due for completion by mid-year, weather-dependent.
A comprehensive traffic plan will be in place to minimise delays to residents during operations.
Notification will be provided to the community before works begin, with electronic boards, and project updates provided throughout the project.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.