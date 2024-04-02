Blessing of the Fleet season ends - so come meet this year's princesses

Today we wrap up the Blessing of the Fleet Festival season by returning to where it all started - with the ball.
Prior to Sunday's most successful Blessing of the Fleet Festival a group of young women took to the stage, at the Dunn and Lewis Centre, as part of the traditional Princess Ball.
At the ball Adannaya Ekeson was named the winner but each of the entrants deserve to be acknowledged for their efforts.
Annie-Maree Martin was named first runner up, with Lacey Cooper the second runner up.
Thanks goes to Anne Whitmore for taking all the photos of the princesses.
Blessing of the Fleet Ball Committee organiser Louise Garrett said it was a wonderful night and she hoped more community members would join the committee to keep the tradition of the ball alive.
"I am so proud of all the young people here tonight," Mrs Garrett said.
"They have done a marvellous job and presented themselves admirably.
"I am grateful to all of the volunteers who have helped to make this event such a huge success, without them these events do not happen.
"I would love to see more people joining in and volunteering to help continue the ball in the future."
There was no parade for the entrants this year, but they arrived in style at Sunday's festival in vintage cars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.