Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Blessing of the Fleet season ends - so come meet this year's princesses

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 3 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blessing of the Fleet Festival Princess entrants 2024. Photos by Anne Whitmore

Today we wrap up the Blessing of the Fleet Festival season by returning to where it all started - with the ball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.