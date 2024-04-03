Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Milton endometriosis and pelvic pain clinic produces great results

By Staff Reporter
April 4 2024 - 9:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Wilford, Specialist Women's Health CNC with the Milton-based South Eastern NSW Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic. Picture supplied
Susan Wilford, Specialist Women's Health CNC with the Milton-based South Eastern NSW Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic. Picture supplied

More than 100 women have received care and support from the Milton-based South Eastern NSW Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic in just a few months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.