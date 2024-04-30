Football's Super Saturday lives up to its name

The Milton Ulladulla Football Club's women's and men's first grade sides rose up to an important occasion at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday.
The teams, during this historic occasion, played their Shoalhaven Football Association matches on the same day at an event billed as Super Saturday.
Super Saturday [April 27] was a special shout-out to the mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, and friends who are the backbone of the Milton Ulladulla Football Club.
Both the women's and men's first grade teams won their respective matches
The women kicked things off with a 5-nil win over Sussex.
The Panthers' women produced a strong all round game with strong efforts in both attack and defence.
The score at the break was 2-nil and the Panthers made sure their dominance was kept in the second term.
Caylie Wise [two], Cian Maciejewski and Karyn Coleman kicked goals for the Panthers. The other point must have been an own-goal as it was not on the score sheet.
The win sees the Panthers women take second place on the competition ladder with nine competition points
No doubt the win would have pleased the club's stalwart Gwen Johnson.
Mrs Johnson is known as the Milton Ulladulla Football Club's matriarch.
The Panthers matriarch is still involved with primary girls soccer.
"It's a privilege to spend that time with the girls, watch them grow and build confidence," Mrs Johnson said.
Meanwhile, the men's first grade side then continued to make Super Saturday super by recording their first win of the season by beating Sussex 6-nil.
The win and taking part in Super Saturday pleased men's coach Nick Palagyi.
"We were really good on Saturday, and turned in a strong performance like that was especially important given our previous draws, but also important given the occasion itself," he said
"The Super Saturday concept which pairs men's and women's matches on the same day is excellent, and I hope it's something that becomes a more regular part of the senior competition schedule.
"Hopefully it'll be repeated later in the year as well when the finals fixtures are released so we can get a heavier concentration of men's and women's, senior and junior finals all played on the weekends rather than mid week."
Palagyi said the men's match was played at a good pace and the Panthers, generally, moved the ball well.
"There are areas we know we still need to improve and improve quickly, but it was a strong performance for sure," the coach said.
Brent Anderson scored the opener in the first half but Sussex fought hard and kept the score at 1-nil going into half time.
"We scored two quick goals very early in the second half which was pleasing as we've not come back out from the break with that same level of intensity in the two previous matches," Coach Palagyi said.
"At 3-nil up it was obviously going to be very difficult for Sussex, but to their credit they never threw in the towel."
Brent Anderson was in great form though, bagging four goals for the home side with Nathan Avery also picking up a brace.
"All in all it was a great day for us as a club, but a huge thanks also needs to go to Sussex for making it such a fantastic day played in great spirits from start to finish," Coach Palagyi said.
