Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Dockers go close to powering over Kiama

By Damian McGill
April 30 2024 - 2:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One straight kick could have got the Ulladulla Dockers victory on Saturday against Kiama Power.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.