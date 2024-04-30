Ulladulla Dockers go close to powering over Kiama

One straight kick could have got the Ulladulla Dockers victory on Saturday against Kiama Power.
The Dockers hosted the Power in the South Coast AFL reserve grade match on Saturday at the Ulladulla Sports Park and the visitors got the competition points.
Kiama won the match 4.9.33 to 4.6.30 in what was a low-scoring but willing contest.
Ulladulla got off to a good start in the first quarter and went into the first break with a 2.1.13 to 0.2.2 lead.
Kiama bounced back to win the second quarter but in the third the home-side held a 28-26 lead.
The visitor got the competition points by outscoring the home side 1.2.8 to 0.2.2 in the final quarter.
Zane Stedman, Tim Bransgrove, Jack West, Jared Smith, Jesse Peters and Arlyn O'connor were strong for Ulladulla.
Luke Russell, Caleb Broughton, Stephen Browne and Mitchell Hancock kicked goals for the Dockers.
Best on ground for Kiama were Ethan Mcgee, Joel Hensman, William Speering, Benjamin Maddern, Michael Williams and Josh Walton.
Josh Walton, Jayden Andrews, William Speering and Callum Wood kicked goals for the Power.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.