Star Shoalhaven product to pad up for the Blues - again

Shoalhaven cricket product Nic Maddinson will wear the NSW colours in season 2024/25.
Cricket NSW recently announced that Maddinson will be back with the Blues after spending the last few seasons in Victoria.
Maddinson, 32, who was born in Nowra and who made his Sheffield Shield debut for the Blues in 2010, returns home after six seasons with Victoria.
He captained NSW in six Shield matches in the 2015/16 season and has now amassed more than 7,500 runs in first-class cricket, including 18 tons and 35 half centuries.
Maddinson, in the 2019/20 season, shared the Sheffield Shield Player of the Year award with current NSW captain Moises Henriques.
The top order batter has also played more than 100 List A matches for 3010 runs.
Maddinson also played three Test Matches for Australia.
Explosive wicketkeeper/batter Josh Philippe will also be playing for NSW in season 2024/25.
NSW coach Greg Shipperd said the additions of Maddinson and Philippe were 'the perfect extra ingredients to thicken the competitive soup growing within our squad'.
"Nic and Josh bring experience and also a familiarity with our players, coaches and the NSW set up so their transition should be seamless," Shipperd said.
"Both Nic and Josh have played for their country, but we believe both have the ability to further develop their individual games and grow as cricketers and people. It's going to be exciting to watch their journey.
"Putting together a successful squad requires a balance between experienced and emerging talent and we believe we are developing that balance well."
The Blues will return to training at NSW Cricket Central in June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.