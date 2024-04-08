Ulladulla SES responds to severe weather event like a well oiled machine

The response to the recent severe weather event by the Ulladulla SES needs to be described as a well-oiled machine.
Volunteers from Ulladulla SES, as is always the case, did a great job responding to the calls for assistance as the rain fell heavily.
Community members supported the SES by collecting sandbags and placing them around their properties.
Ulladulla SES Unit Commander, Tracy Provest, said the support from the community when it came to diverting water from their properties was great.
The SES volunteers, with such community support, were able to help people who could not help themselves.
Volunteers, in total, responded to 28 jobs during the event.
Jobs included leaking roofs, fallen trees, and assisting people with water coming into their properties.
Trees came down on verandahs and corners of homes - no houses were destroyed.
The SES is still keeping an eye on the levels of the local lakes Tabourie is now open to the sea as is Conjola and Burrill, while Willinga remains high but steady.
Commander Provest wanted to thank all the volunteers who helped during this latest weather event which included getting out into the "field" on Friday and Saturday - day and night.
A team of 28 volunteers shared the workload.
Special mention goes to Ulladulla SES's administrative and catering teams for all their vital behind-the-scenes efforts,
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 87.4 mm of rain fell in the Ulladulla area on Saturday with the likes of Porters Ck Dam 82mm, Lake Conjola 78mm, Fisherman's Paradise 76mm, all recording heavy falls during the event
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.