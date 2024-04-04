Preparation is the key to facing the upcoming severe weather event says Ulladulla SES

Ulladulla SES Unit Commander, Tracy Provest, says preparation is the key when it comes to facing the upcoming severe weather event.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy, locally intense rainfall and damaging winds across much of the South Coast.
Cmdr Provest said the SES and other agencies were no longer expecting an East Coast Low to form.
"We are anticipating a deep water pressure trough will form, but we are still talking about lots of rain," she said.
Cmdr Provest and the rest of the SES suggests people should prepare for this weather event.
The first preparation step Cmdr Provest said people should take was to download the Hazards Near Me app on their phones.
"You can set up a watch zone to make it relate to you - like we did during the bushfires" she said about the app.
The Ulladulla SES Unit Commander said if people had experience with previous weather events and know where the water comes into their properties then they should collect the sandbags that are being made available to place around their homes.
Sand and sandbags will be available from Lake Conjola Telstra Tower, Beach Street carpark at Lake Tabourie or from the Ulladulla base by phoning 132 500.
Cleaning drains and gutters is another way the SES says people can prepare for the upcoming weather event.
The SES is also keeping an eye on all the local lakes.
Lake Conjola and Burrill Lake are both open to the sea at the moment and Cmdr Provest hopes there will be no major issues in these areas.
Lake Tabourie is closed but Shoalhaven City Council is keeping a watchful eye on it and will open it up to the sea if needed.
Including Ulladulla in the Millards Creek area, the SES advises residents that there could be some isolated flash flooding.
The SES stresses "there could be some isolated flash flooding" and they want people not to worry but to be prepared for all outcomes.
"We have a flood rescue team on standby and I hope we don't need them," Cmdr Provest said.
People also keep up-to-date by following the SES on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/UlladullaSES.
Cmdr Provest said as there will also be strong winds as part of the weather event, people should look at their travel plans and also make sure not to park vehicles under trees.
If you need emergency assistance from SES call 132 500 or 000 if life threatening.
