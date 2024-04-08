Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs announces its on field leadership team

Blake Mackey will lead the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs onto the field during this season's Group Seven Rugby League competition.
Mackey, after his inspirational on-field leadership last season, was always going to be the obvious choice to lead the first grade team.
"If that is the case I am happy to take it onboard," he said about getting to lead the team.
The Bulldogs, at its recent season launch, announced its leadership team for all grades.
The club's on-field leadership team is:
First Grade - Captain Blake Mackey and Vice Captain Riley Wooden
Reserve Grade - Captains Steine Lofts and Trent Ryan
Under 18s - Captain Thomas Nelson and Vice Captain Jake Mines
Ladies League Tag One - Captain Cheyanne Hatch
Ladies League Tag Two - Captain Kirstie Head and
Under 18s Ladies Tackle - Captains Hannah McFarlane and Charlotte Campbell.
The Open Women's Tackle side's leadership team will be named in a few weeks.
The Bulldogs are excited to have seven grades playing for the club this season.
The Bulldogs will start the 2024 campaign with a home game this Sunday, April 14 at home against Jamberoo - further details to come.
