Respected leader says things are looking good for the Bulldogs

Blake Mackey is not the type of bloke to make outlandish statements, particularly when it comes to the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs.
However, what he says about the team's chances for this year's Group Seven Rugby League season will give the Bulldog's fans something to cling onto.
"I am very excited and I think this is one of the most promising pre-seasons we have had for a long time," he said about how the build-up to season 2024 was going.
The club stalwart said things "were definitely looking up" for the Bulldogs.
"This year we have a similar squad of players and maybe it's an even better one," he said.
"We definitely have an opportunity to improve on what we achieved from last season.
"We got stuck in early and ripping in - Andy [first-grade coach Andy Lynch] has been flogging us and it has been good," he said about pre-season training.
Blake, in the meantime, thinks the hard work is already paying off and suggests compared to this time last year that all the players were fitter and stronger.
"There have been some pretty tough training sessions, to be honest," he said.
"Even early in December we were getting stuck right into training."
The Filipino international said last year the club set a high on-field and off-field standard, which they want to maintain in 2024.
Mackey, at this stage, thinks he will stay in the back row, but can always move out to the centres if needed.
"It all depends on who is available come round one but we have picked up a couple more forwards and so I could end up shifting out wide," he said.
Nothing has been made formal about the captaincy, but Blake, who led the team last year, is the obvious choice.
"If that is the case I am happy to take it onboard," he said about getting to lead the team.
Last year was his first go out being captain and he said it was a challenge but would be happy to take the role again.
"I will take it with both hands, it [the captaincy] is an honour as the club means a lot to me," he said.
Blake does not want the team "to take any backward steps this year" and he wants to play semi-final footy again.
