Mollymook Outriggers paddle towards success in major events

The Mollymook Outrigger Canoe Club has had a fabulous 2023/24 season so far with success in several major events.
The Mollymook Outriggers, last month had five crews competing at the international Sydney Harbour Challenge event.
In stunning conditions, with a backdrop of Sydney Harbour, Friday saw three crews line up at the Mini Challenge of 10km.
The day one results were:
The weather on Saturday was a different story, with howling winds and rough seas, the grueling 22km event headed out the Heads.
Two Mollymook Outrigger crews competed in the main event with huge success.
The day two results were:
Last weekend the club paddlers headed to Shoal Bay, Port Stephens to compete at the State Titles and again brought home a swag of medals.
Again, weather played an important role and Shoal Bay provided the backdrop for safe racing despite the significant weather event forecasted.
After torrential rain on Friday, there were clear skies on Saturday and Sunday but the deluge meant paddlers had to combat extremely tough currents.
The Mollymook Outrigger had 25 paddlers at the State Titles consisting of four OC 6 Crews, two OC 2 Crews and six OC 1 paddlers.
Local paddlers competed over 10km short course and 16 kms long course events.
The Mollymook Outriggers' State Title results were:
The club members will now focus on preparations for the National Championships at the end of May in Mooloolaba and look forward to another successful campaign.
