Rain to stay away so we can enjoy a fun weekend

Marine Rescue Ulladulla's markets from 8am to 1pm are always great fun and this Sunday's event will maintain this tradition. There will be heaps of stalls for you to look out and plenty of food and hot drinks. So come down and support our stall holders and have brekky with the Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteers. The markets play a vital role in providing fundraising opportunities that go towards keeping the group's radio monitoring and rescue vessels operational.