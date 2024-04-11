Rain to stay away so we can enjoy a fun weekend

Looks like a nice weekend is coming our way and this will give us all a chance to get out and have some fun.
In the Ulladulla/Milton area we have a stamp fair, a market, jazz music to enjoy and the footy is on.
If you are up for a drive - head up Nowra way or down towards Batemans Bay - there is always something going on.
Here is a selection of some fun things to do this weekend.
Milton Ulladulla Stamp fair
Saturday April 13
The Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club [MUSC] will be hosting one of its popular events on Saturday April 13. The MUSC Stamp and Coin Fair will be held on Saturday April 13 from 9.30am to 3pm at the St Martins Church on the corner of the Princes Highway and Green Street, Ulladulla. Activities like raffles and hampers, along with buying and selling, will take place on the day. Admission is free. Call Steve on 0473 900 901 or Mike on 0408 262 016 for details.
Wharf Markets
Sunday 14th April
Marine Rescue Ulladulla's markets from 8am to 1pm are always great fun and this Sunday's event will maintain this tradition. There will be heaps of stalls for you to look out and plenty of food and hot drinks. So come down and support our stall holders and have brekky with the Marine Rescue Ulladulla volunteers. The markets play a vital role in providing fundraising opportunities that go towards keeping the group's radio monitoring and rescue vessels operational.
Group Seven Rugby League
Sunday April 14
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs on Sunday April 14 are back at its home ground of Bill Andriske Oval, Mollymook with five of our grades taking on Jamberoo Superoos. Gates open at 9am and games will be at the following times: First Grade 3pm, Reserve Grade 1.30pm, U18 Men 12pm, LLT1 11am and LLT2 10am.
Cupitt's Winery Sunday session
April 14
Cupitt's Estate are hosting a Sunday session overlooking the Budawang Ranges, featuring live entertainment from Leah Foley and Tom Henry from The Condiments, playing their groovy swing, jazz and rock sound from 12.30pm. Cupitt's Estate offers an array of estate wines, local craft beer, cocktails, restaurant meals and small eats as well. Be sure to book a table.
Up north
Gymnastics
From Friday April 12 to Sunday April 14
The state's top aerobic and rhythmic gymnasts are heading to the Shoalhaven. Shoalhaven City Council is hosting the Gymnastics NSW State Championships at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sport Stadium from April 12 to 14. More than 250 gymnasts, coaches and officials will walk through the Bomaderry's stadium doors over the three days of competition. Gymnastics NSW Sport and Events Manager, Chris Martin, said it was one of the state's premiere competitions, with talented gymnasts vying for a spot on the NSW team.
Down south
A South Coast mini festival
Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14.
Splendour may be gone this year but the Moruya Blues & Roots Festival is back. In its fourth year, it's looking like a full weekend of music, set by the banks of the Moruya river. Destined to sell out, do not hang about - put this one in the calendar, get online and buy those tickets. Presented by Orphan Music & Moruya Waterfront Hotel, visit www.moruyabluesandroots.com/tickets. Friday, April 12 - Sunday, April 14.
