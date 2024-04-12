Bulldogs ready to stand and deliver against the always strong Jamberoo

Depth right across the club is why Milton Ulladulla coach Andy Lynch thinks the Bulldogs are set for a strong Group Seven Rugby League season in 2024.
The Bulldogs, on Sunday, take on the always-strong Jamberoo Superoos at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval in their first game of the season.
It appears Lynch has a talented group of players on his hands.
The coach said the squad had so much depth and talent that some difficult selection decisions would have to be made at the selection table.
"There will be two or three players in reserve grade on Sunday who could easily play first grade," Lynch said about how strong the club was at the moment.
He added the team that he selects to take on the Superoos know they will have to perform or their spots could come under pressure.
A first-up win would be terrific for the Bulldogs and Lynch wants his team to give a good account of themselves.
"If we are at our best then we can win most games," he said.
He does not know much about the 2024 Superoos, but going on past seasons believes Jamberoo will be strong and competitive on Sunday.
The Bulldogs' mentor said he was happy to have Blake Mackey as his on-field leader this season.
"Blake leads by his actions and I am happy to have him out there for us," the coach said.
The Bulldogs were disappointed they did not get to play last week due to all Group Seven matches being washed out, but come 3pm this Sunday they will be ready to rip in.
"We have had a real tough pre-season," Lynch said about why his team will be fit and ready to go,
"This is looming as being one of the best Group Seven seasons on record," he added.
If his team plays well, Lynch knows the Bulldogs fans will back their team to the hilt and come and watch them play.
Lynch used a train-as-one mentality during the pre-season with the under 18s training with the grade players.
"Training as one group means all the players are comfortable around each other," Lynch said.
He said it was also important that a club has a good strong core of under 18s players coming up the ranks which is what the Bulldogs have this season.
Gates open at 9am on Sunday and games will be at the following times: First Grade 3pm, Reserve Grade 1.30pm, U18 Men 12pm, LLT1 11am and LLT2 10am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.