Panthers enjoy fast paced match against the Basin

Milton Ulladulla took on a fast finishing St Georges Basin in a gripping Shoalhaven Football Association match on Saturday.
The Panthers, to start its premiership defence, travelled to the St Georges Basin Sporting Complex to take on the spirited Basin.
Both teams looked determined to make a statement and the 3-all draw indicates just how well both teams played.
Milton got the ball rolling first in the goal-kicking department and had the best of the opening stages of the first half.
The Basin, in what was going to be a key aspect of the match, never gave up and thanks to a breakaway play was able to level the score at 1-all heading into the halftime break.
The Panthers came out fast and things looked good for the visitors when they held a 3-1 lead early in the second half.
However, as the showed in the first term, the Basin are never done and the home side struck back with two goals of their own.
With the score locked at 3-all, both teams picked up the pace and put on an entertaining last 10 minutes for the spectators.
Either side could have kicked a match-winner but the score was still locked at 3-all at fulltime.
The match was an open, entertaining, and fast paced game.
Both teams played at a super high pace and the second half especially was end to end with heaps of scoring chances.
Nathan Avery, Lochi Wall and Brent Anderson kicked goals for the Panthers, while Aiden Marks [two] and Jordan Reid scored for the Basin.
Josh Davison produced a great match for the Milton.
Milton's grand final opponent from last season, Illaroo, started the season in impressive from with a 6-1 win over Shoalhaven Heads Berry at Sharman Park.
The Roos looked to be an in attacking frame of mind with Hayden Strand [two], Jarvis Strand, Evan Leedham, Lachlan Hucman and Alexander Cheyne kicking goals for the home side.
The score at the break was 2-nil and Alexander Priest kicked the Heads' goal in the second half.
In other matches Culburra beat Sussex 2-nil and Shoalhaven United recorded a 2-1 over Huskisson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.