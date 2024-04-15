New playground replacement project slides into place

The successful completion of the new playground replacements at Bawley Point Reserve and Kioloa Sporting Complex is set to enhance recreational spaces for residents and visitors.
The project made possible through the support of the NSW Government, with the Bawley Point Reserve playground receiving additional funding from the St Vincent de Paul Society, marks a significant investment in community well-being and play infrastructure.
Mayor of Shoalhaven City, Councillor Amanda Findley, says the new playgrounds are not just structures, they are the result of thoughtful community engagement.
The design process was informed by a survey conducted on the Get Involved Page for Bawley Point and Kioloa Playground Replacement.
"The valuable input from residents and stakeholders played a crucial role in shaping the features and elements of the playgrounds," Cr Findley said.
Construction at both Bawley Point Reserve and Kioloa Sporting Complex progressed efficiently, with completion achieved in early December 2023.
This timely completion ensures that families and individuals can now enjoy these revitalised spaces over the summer months.
The upgraded Bawley Point Reserve playground boasts a multi-play unit, double swing, and "twista spinner", providing a diverse range of activities for children of all ages.
At the Kioloa Sporting Complex, the new multi-play unit is complemented by a balance trail and hammock swing, creating an engaging environment for play.
For more information, please visit the Bawley Point and Kioloa Playground Replacement Get Involved website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.