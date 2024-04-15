Bay and Basin lands some bombs on the Dockers

A strong first and last quarter effort put the Bay and Basin Bombers in control of its South Coast AFL match against the Ulladulla Dockers.
The reserve grade encounter was played at the Ulladulla Sports Park and the Bombers won 7.8.50 to 4.6.30 on Saturday.
The Bombers kicked 15 points in the first quarter and then 20 points in the final term to edge out the home side.
Ulladulla, in both those two key quarters, only came up with a total of three behinds.
Jack Allen [two], Troy Cole [two], Trae McClear, Damon Jackson and Dane Hallinan kicked goals for the Bombers.
Harrison Donohue and Brayden Atkins booted two goals apiece for the Dockers,
Kyle Fortier, Dane Hallinan, Trae McClear, Private player, Will McKenzie and Tim Allen were best players for the Bombers.
