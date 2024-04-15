Bulldogs recover from slow start to record first up win

The Milton Ulladulla players looked like they got caught up in the moment when they played Jamberoo in their first Group Seven Rugby League match of the season.
The Bulldogs, on Sunday at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval, were down 4-nil at the break but then went onto win the match 24-4.
Bulldogs captain Blake Mackey said the score at the break indicated that the Bulldogs just did the play at their best for the first 40-minutes.
Mackey added coach Andy Lynch did not need to tell the team what they were doing wrong - the players knew what they needed to get right.
The Bulldogs just did not control the ball well in the first half and they also gave away too many penalties.
Once they got the errors and the ill-discipline out of the game, the Bulldogs powered away from the opposition.
Mackey said given it was their first match of the season he could understand making some handling errors.
However, he does not think the Bulldogs have heard the last of the ill-disciplined aspect.
"Andy [the coach] will no doubt hit us with a few hard truths at training this week," he said.
He added keeping an opponent to just four points was something to be happy about.
The Bulldogs now play Warrilla and the Bulldogs' captain said they will need to be at their best.
"It's always a hard fought match against Warrilla and they are a good side. We expect a tough match in front of a hostile crowd," the Bulldogs' on field leader said.
Meanwhile, five matches were played on the day and the Bulldogs came away with wins in all five.
Some great efforts were recorded in the lower grades during the clean-sweep.
Blockbusting forward Callum Franchi gave the first grade selectors a gentle reminder of his talents in the home side's 44-18 reserve grade win.
Franchi scored three tries in the Bulldogs' victory and in total his team scored eight tries.
Kye Lynch's 20 point effort was one of the highlights of the Bulldogs' 44-nil win in the under 18s.
Lynch scored two tries and kicked six goals during his impressive showing.
Ella Stewart and Annabelle Healey got amongst the points during the Bulldogs' Ladies League Tag Division One's 34-4 win over Jamberoo.
Stewart crossed for three tries while Healy scored twice and kicked five goals.
The Ladies League Tag Division Two was the closest encounter of the day with the Bulldogs recording a 16-6 win.
Jessica Barr's two tries proved vital for the Bulldogs in the scheme of things.
Scores
First grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 24 (R. Wooden, T. Clark, K. Roughley, K. Farmilo tries C. Roach 4 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 4 (C. Mcparland try)
Reserve Grade
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 44 (C. Franchi 3, A. Hatch, R. Manesseh, D. Carriage, A. Riley, C. Lingard tries H. Galea 4 goals, M. Hockey 2 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 18 (N. Guyatt 2, L. Carey, Z. Rippon tries N. Guyatt 2 goals, L. Carey goal
Under 18's
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 44 (K. Lynch 2, K. Windshuttle 2, A. Crawford, M. Burns, C. Benjamin, A. Staunton tries K. Lynch 6 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 0
Ladies League Tag Division 1
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 34 (E. Stewart 3, A. Healey 2, E. Murray tries A. Healey 5 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 4 (A. Barnard try}
Ladies League Tag Division 2
Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 16 (J. Barr 2, M. D'Ombrain tries A. Fawcett 2 goals) def Jamberoo Superoos 6 (J. Lacey try S. Casey goal).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.