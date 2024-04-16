Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Marvellous efforts from paddlers at marathon championships

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 16 2024 - 12:21pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three juniors from Ulladulla area-based Makai Paddlers recently recorded strong efforts at the Paddle Australia Canoe Marathon and SUP Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.