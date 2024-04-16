Fun on the courts as inaugural seniors mixed netball comp goes for goal

The Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's inaugural seniors mixed netball competition rates as a major success.
The competition finished recently and the association can't wait to stage it again in the future.
The competition was a resounding success, lots of fun, and a great chance to meet new people and introduce people to netball
Thanks to all the players who joined us for the games.
The association would like to say a big thank you the Mollymook Golf Club for their sponsorship of the inaugural seniors mixed netball competition.
In more great news, the association is now looking forward to its women's winter netball season which is fast approaching.
The competition will commence on the Thursday May 16 and will run for 17 weeks, including finals.
Please find below the links below to register for the competition.
Register as an individual: https://www.playhq.com/netball-australia/register/dd103c
Register as a team: https://www.playhq.com/netball-australia/register/2f4c0f
The association had a successful 2023 women's season and our team are behind the scenes gearing up for an even bigger and better year for you.
So grab a few friends and join us on the courts this winter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.