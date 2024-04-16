Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fun on the courts as inaugural seniors mixed netball comp goes for goal

By Staff Reporter
April 16 2024 - 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association's inaugural seniors mixed netball competition rates as a major success.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.