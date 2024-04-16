Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Public School students hit the court, run fast and then clean up

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 17 2024 - 10:09am, first published 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Students at Ulladulla Public School have been busy running, playing tennis and cleaning up around their areas of late.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.