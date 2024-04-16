Ulladulla Public School students hit the court, run fast and then clean up

Students at Ulladulla Public School have been busy running, playing tennis and cleaning up around their areas of late.
The weather did not dampen our spirits for our school cross country.
It was a fantastic day filled with colour, team spirit, lots of loud cheers and a little mud.
Unfortunately, the Stage Three carnival could only go ahead for competitors only due to rain, but we heard lots of cheering from the rooms.
Congratulations to the age champions and a massive thank you goes to our awesome house sports captains who created such a positive vibe around their teams which really made it a fun day.
Ulladulla Public School students proudly represented their school in the recent PSSA Tennis Knockout Round
Despite getting defeated by Milton Public School, there were some great rallies and excellent sportsmanship on display.
Students from K-6 rolled up their sleeves and participated in our annual Clean Up Day event. It was fantastic to see everyone working together and caring for our environment.
A special shout out to the School Leaders and Environmental Councillors who did an outstanding job
leading their peers. Congratulations also to Year Two classes who collected the most across the grades
