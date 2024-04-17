Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Brave season ends for Ulladulla junior and his Steelers side

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
April 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Timmins (inset) couldn't have asked for anything more of his SG Ball side that finished with just 11 fit men on the park on Saturday. Pictures by Adam McLean/Robert Peet
Shaun Timmins (inset) couldn't have asked for anything more of his SG Ball side that finished with just 11 fit men on the park on Saturday. Pictures by Adam McLean/Robert Peet

In many ways, Saturday's 44-16 finals defeat to Newcastle on Saturday typified a gallant Steelers SG Ball season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.