All is set for the annual Mollymook Ocean Swim event

The Surf Life Saving Club is looking forward to hosting the annual Mollymook Ocean Swim on Saturday May 11.
This event will showcase the beautiful and most picturesque, Mollymook Beach.
Three events will be held during what is always a popular contest.
The events are:
500m Junior and Novice Ocean Swim - open to Juniors between the ages of 10 to 12, as well as 'Novice' ocean swimmers who are 13 years old and over.
2.2 km Ocean Swim - open to 13 years and over. This event also includes "Back of the Pack" swimmers who choose to wear or utilise flippers, kickboards, masks, snorkels etc to assist them with completing the course and
250m Dash for Cash Swim - open to all entrants who participated in either the 2.2 km or 500m events.
There are various prices on offer in the sections for the winners.
The prizes are:
500m Junior and Novice Ocean Swim:
Prizes or vouchers for 1st and 2nd Female and Male Placegetters of each age group (10yrs, 11yrs, 12yrs and; Novice (13yrs and over)).
2.2km Ocean Swim: $500. each for the first female and first male. Prizes or vouchers for the 1st and 2nd female and male placegetters of each age group (13- 18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 and Over).
Dash for Cash: $100. each for the 1st female and male.
Various registration sport prizes are also on offer. Go to https://oceanswims.com/event/mollymook-ocean-swim/ to learn more
Registration
On-line at www.oceanswims.com. Note that online entries close at 4pm Friday May 10.
In person (as a late entry) at Mollymook SLSC on Friday May 10 between 4pm to 6pm.
In person (as a late entry) at Mollymook SLSC on Saturday May 11 between 7:30am to 8:45am.
Note an additional $10 fee will apply for all late entries. Credit Card payment available.
Entry Fees and Inclusions
2.2 km Ocean Swim= $50.
Junior/Novice 500m = $30.
Note an additional $10 fee will apply for all late entries.
Inclusions are swim cap, watermelon at finish line, sausage sandwich and drink voucher (redeemable after the swim at the catering van) and entry into the "Dash for Cash".
Race Timings and Courses
9:00am - 500m Junior and Novice Ocean Swim will start and finish at the southern end of Mollymook Beach in front of the Surf Club. The course is "U-shaped" with two buoys to be passed on the seaward side.
10:30am - 2.2km Ocean Swim will start at the Northern end of the Mollymook Beach and finish in front of the Surf Club at the Southern end. The swim is a one-way course with competitors required to finish the swim at the finish chute.
11:30am - 250m Dash for Cash Swim will start and finish at the southern end of Mollymook
Beach in front of the Surf Club. The course is "U-shaped" with two buoys to be passed on the seaward side.
Event Run Sheet
7.30 - 8.45am Competitor Registration - Surf Club Hall.
8:00am onwards Secure baggage area open at Surf Club.
8:00am Hot food van open.
8:45am Junior/Novice Swim (500m) Pre-Race Briefing and; Safety Awareness
9:00am Race Start for Junior/Novice swim (500m).
9:30am 2.2km Course Overview Brief - In front of Surf Club.
9:45 - 10.15am 2.2km Swimmers move to the northern end of Mollymook Beach.
10.20 - 10.25am 2.2km Pre-Race Safety Briefing and; Safety Awareness.
10.30am 2.2km Race Start.
11.45am Competitors assemble for the 250m "Dash for Cash" Race.
12:30pm (Approx) Presentation to Category Winners
12:30pm onwards Live Music, Food and; BBQ Vans, Club Bar Open.
