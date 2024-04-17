Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball round two recap, with a win and a loss

The Shoalhaven Mariners Baseball team's round two game for the season ended with a win and a loss, along with an exciting grand slam from a third grade player.
The Mariners 3rd grade beat the Dapto Chiefs on the weekend, 10-3, while 4th grade were defeated 5-9.
The Mariners 3rd grade team left the first inning with a Bruce Jones single, Zac Douglas double and Leith Grant single, as each scored one run, while Matt Calderon quickly took care of the top of the Chiefs batting lineup.
Throughout the 2nd inning the Mariners loaded bases and Calderon stepped up to the plate as he sent the ball over the right field fence for a Grand Slam, then another Grant single and a Blake Morgan single saw a further run cross the plate.
Calderon took to the mound again in the bottom the of the 2nd and kept the Chiefs scoreless at 7-0.
Singles were scored by Nick Poulos and Douglas, and a walk to Callum McNicol saw bases loaded again at the top of the 3rd.
A walk to Calderon and another single to Grant, scoring Douglas and McNicol saw the lead blow out to 10-0.
Chiefs player and former Australian Baseball league player Jarrett Commane took to the mound and quickly shut down the Mariners winning streak, while relief pitcher McNicol stepped up to the mound in the bottom of the 3rd and quickly struck out the Chiefs.
In the bottom of the 4th inning the Chiefs had a single to Grant Charlesworth and a 2 RBI double to Commane, which left the score at 10-3.
Commane kept the Mariners quiet again in the top of the 5th, while the bottom of the that inning saw a lead off walk by Jae Narcsio who was then caught stealing by relief catcher Andrew Pearson.
The game ended with Pearson throwing a laser to 3rd Baseman Grant to nab base runner Grant Charlesworth.
Lucas Allison stepped on the bump first for the Chiefs, surrendering 5 hits and 5 runs over 1 and 1/3 innings, striking out 2 and walking 3. Elijah Jones gave up 6 hits and 5 runs over 1 inning, striking out 2 and walking 3 on 43 pitches. Commane pitched 2 and 2/3 scoreless innings with 6 strikeouts.
Calderon started on the mound for Mariners, allowing 0 hits and 0 runs over 2 innings, striking out 3 and walking 2 on 34 pitches. Relief pitcher McNicol gave up 2 hits and 3 runs over 3 innings, striking out 5 and walking 4 on 57 pitches.
The Mariners amassed 10 hits in the game, while Calderon led the side with five runs batted in including a Grand Slam Home Run. Grant led the Mariners with 3 singles, Douglas with a single and double, and singles to Jones, McNicol, Morgan and Soules.
The fourth grade game was won by the Dapto Chiefs, as they took a quick lead in the 1st inning to score 9-1.
Quiney was the starting pitcher for the Mariners, who allowed 14 hits and 9 runs over 4 innings, striking out 4 and walking 2 over 71 pitches.
Lisa Pierce pitched a scoreless 5th innings in relief, striking out 1 and walking 1 over 11 pitches.
The Chiefs collected 14 hits, with 3 hits to John Puckeridge, and 2 hits to Jye Douglas and Stephen Beck.
Bristoe, Dom and Quiney each drove in 1 run for Mariners. Dom went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Mariners in hits, while Dom and Pierce each stole multiple bases for Mariners.
The game ended with a score of 9-5, with the Shoalhaven Mariners defeated.
