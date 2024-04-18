Playful and "talkative" Sierra needs a home of her own

If cats could talk Sierra would the one.
Sierra is a playful and "talkative" three-and-a-half-year old female domestic short hair cat and she is this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's feature cat.
Sierra would love a home where she will be showered with lots of love.
Adoption cost is $80, which includes microchipping, desexing, vaccination, worming, flea and tick treatment, and lifetime registration.
An application process applies for Sierra and so please complete the application form at https://forms.gle/ySeNLpw8vVrxXS7M6
Sierra loves people, is super affectionate, kitty litter trained, loves attention and in general is an independent and low maintenance cat.
Sierra cannot be allowed outside where she may be hurt by cars or dogs.
