Ulladulla Probus Club recognises contributions made by longstanding members

The recent Annual General Meeting of the Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club recognised several members for their long membership and extensive contributions to the club.
Awards were made to Philip and Elke Smith-Hill, Lyn McKay, Lorrie Armstrong and Jennifer Millen for their outstanding contributions.
The forthcoming Friday May 10 will be the monthly meeting of the club will be held at the Milton Ulladulla Baptist Church at 215 Matron Porter Drive Narrawallee.
Each monthly meeting is held on the second Friday of the month and morning tea is provided.
The club is focused upon social interaction and discussion of issues and topics of interest to retired persons.
Meetings commence at 9.30 am.
For more information, please contact the club by email on ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
