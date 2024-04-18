Come meet Dulcie - a real sweetheart

Dulcie, the one-year-old year female Rhodesian Ridgeback cross, is a real sweetheart.
The sweet Dulcie is the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week and she wants to find her forever home.
Dulcie loves people and all the other dogs she's met since being in the shelter.
She was very timid when she first arrived at the shelter but her confidence has increased greatly.
However, she may still be a bit timid in new situations or with loud noises until she gets used to her new environment.
Staff at the shelter feel Dulcie may not be suitable in a home with small children as they may accidentally scare her.
Dulcie loves attention, hugs, kisses and head scratches.
Dulcie costs $100 to adopt, which includes microchipping, desexing, vaccination, worming, flea and tick treatment, and lifetime registration.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1033843 to learn more about Ducie.
You are unable to meet Dulcie until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you are able to come to the shelter to meet Dulcie in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
