Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Come meet Dulcie - a real sweetheart

By Staff Reporter
Updated April 19 2024 - 8:18am, first published 8:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The sweet Dulcie is the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week. Picture supplied
The sweet Dulcie is the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's dog of the week. Picture supplied

Dulcie, the one-year-old year female Rhodesian Ridgeback cross, is a real sweetheart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.