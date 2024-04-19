Celebrations continue as Milton Therapy and Learning Centre wins award

Celebrations continue at the Milton Therapy and Learning Centre after its success in the Allied Health category of the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Milton Therapy and Learning Centre [Milton TLC] was the major winner at a recent gala awards night
Co-owners of Milton TLC, Kate and Simon Kinch, recently made the decision that after 10 years of building their family allied health business that they would enter their first business awards as a way to recognise the hard work of their team.
They chose the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
The awards specifically highlight the finest of Australia's small businesses in the retail, services, and manufacturing industries across a total of more than 100 categories.
Both Simon and Kate are pleased with what the enitre Milton TLC team has achieved.
"This award is special to me as it's a recognition of the hard work of the whole Milton TLC team and for us and highlights the importance of our connections within our community," Kate said.
"Our relationships with the families with which we work are at the heart of what we do and to have that recognised at a national level feels pretty incredible.
Simon is still bursting with pride when it comes to the award.
"My initial reaction was disbelief," he said about winning the award.
"We are a small family business from a small town up against city-based businesses from across the country. That feeling quickly turned to pride.
"I felt incredibly proud of how far our business had come since Kate first started it as a sole practitioner in 2013.
"There was a huge sense of joy and excitement from the other Milton TLC staff who were with us on the night. That made it all the more meaningful."
This year marked the 26th consecutive year of the Australian Small Business Champion Awards and its most successful year to-date, with more entries received this year than any year prior.
Announced winner of the Allied Health category at the Awards' National Presentation Evening Gala Event at Sydney's The Star recently, Milton TLC received a customised statuette trophy and certificate and gained invaluable kudos as a nationally recognised industry leader.
"This year's awards saw more than 5,500 small business submissions from cities as well as rural, regional and suburban towns in every Australian state and territory," said Steve Loe, Awards Founder and Managing Director of Precedent Productions, which coordinates the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
"We've been running the Champion Awards since 1999 and I must say, this year's submissions were particularly inspiring and spoke volumes of the resilience of small business operators during tough times."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.