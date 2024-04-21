Celebrations roll on for the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club

Celebrations rolled on at the recent Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club's monthly luncheon meeting, held at Dunn Lewis Centre.
It was a day of celebration for the club and for some outstanding members.
The club turns 33 this month [April] and two of the members, Lorraine and Ann, received VIEW Club membership badge of 20 years and 10 years, respectively.
It was a celebration of 33 years' dedication of the club's advocating and sponsoring disadvantaged Australian students through The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
It was an acknowledgement of Lorraine and Ann for their decades of effort in making difference in people's lives.
President Denise, on behalf of the club, welcomed many members from sister clubs in the local Zone and thanked them for joining us to mark this special day.
The club's program officers Wendy and Kerrie, during the meeting, reported that the April social event [movie-n-lunch] was thoroughly enjoyed by many. A day in June has been set aside for pizzas and slices day.
The theme for the birthday celebration was Apron. Aprons of fun, of memorial significance, some nearly 100-years-old, and of personality were all on stage. The Best Apron prize was won by Lynn.
Members and guests were entertained by Carol and Glenda Country Music group. Their performance brought much joy to all and some hummed along to the music.
Thanks to the talented chef from Dunn Lewis Centre who decorated the birthday cake with many aprons!
Next month the Club will meet on May 23. Any women wishing to know more about the Club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 0419101682.
