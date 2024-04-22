Emotions to flow on Anzac Day for many veterans

Sacrifice, respect, honour, family and mates are words Chris Coffey and Stephen [Steve] Hladio use many times when they talk about Anzac Day.
The two Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch members are getting ready to mark Anzac Day on Thursday April 25.
They both say marching on Anzac Day comes with many emotions.
Mr Hladio said he felt embarrassed and humbled by the cheers he gets when marching in Milton.
"I make a concerted effort now to reflect on those people I knew who have been killed on operations overseas," Mr Hladio said about what goes through his mind as he marches.
"I also think of those people who served who have died - whether in service or old age. Their sacrifices were far greater than mine.
"Humbling for myself, but I remind myself that I am not marching for me - I am marching for those others."
Mr Coffey, despite Anzac Day being important to him since childhood, did not always march.
Some of his mates did not march on Anzac Day as well because of "emotional trauma" and ongoing post-traumatic stress disorder issues.
He did march on Anzac Day in Brisbane a few years ago - it was a significant event.
"It brought a tear to my eye," Mr Coffey said.
He saw a mother and her children with a sign that said "thank you" and he was touched by the gesture.
"There were 1000s of people there and it was that one sign I remember - that simple sign that said 'thank you' really stood out," he said.
It was mateship that ended up making him want to march again and Mr Coffey went on to explain about the bond veterans have with each other.
"A lot of Diggers catch up with their mates on Anzac Day," Mr Coffey said.
"When you catch up with your mates you actually served with on Anzac Day there is nothing like it. You can't put that bond into words."
He said veterans shared a bond that only they could understand.
Mr Hladio also looks forward to catching up with his mates on Anzac Day.
Recently, Mr Hladio helped get a few mates some service medals that they were entitled to and hopes to march with them on April 25.
Both Mr Hladio and Mr Coffey say Anzac Day should always be an important event to mark.
"Sometimes those freedoms we have been afforded have come from the sacrifice of others," Mr Hladio said about why Anzac Day should be marked.
Mr Hladio added those who made the "ultimate sacrifice" were made in the most horrific circumstances.
Mr Coffey, who is also the Vice President of Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub Branch, agrees that it's important that we [as a nation] stop to acknowledge the sacrifice that was made for us.
Anzac Day, for Mr Coffey when he was growing up was always something that to be commemorated.
"I have not missed a Dawn Service ever - in my entire life," Mr Coffey said.
Even in COVID-19 times, Mr Coffey and others made sure some sort of commemoration occurred on Anzac Day. His grandfather Norm Storey fought on the Kokoda Track during the Second World War.
As a 10-year-old in the army cadets Mr Coffey was a member of the catafalque party during services at Kendall Cottage. When he joined the army as an adult Mr Coffey's respect for Anzac Day continued.
Mr Coffey recalls marking Anzac Day when he was stationed in East Timor in 2000.
"Yes, Anzac Day means a lot to me," Mr Coffey said.
Mr Hladio talks about doing school related Gallipoli projects.
"My first real memory of any significance related to Anzac Day was in 1974 when I was posted to the Sydney band," he said.
He remembers the veterans in the band, including a Rat of Tobruk, marking Anzac Day,
Mr Hladio's interest in Anzac Day has increased over the years as did his interest in military history.
"Everyone who served should get a bravery medal," Mr Hladio said of the conclusion he came to after reading so much military history.
Mr Hladio joined the band corp in 1972 where he stayed for most of his career and became the Regimental Sergeant Major. He was deployed to Bougainville and marked Anzac Day while on the island.
"To mark Anzac Day during operational services was wonderful," he said,
Mr Hladio also did numerous tours to East Timor and served for 40 years.
Mr Coffey joined the Australian Defence Force three weeks after he turned 18-years and served in an infantry division for a few years. He transferred to combat engineers and went to East Timor in 2000. Mr Coffey served for around five-and-a-half years.
"Anyone who has signed that dotted line, whether you went overseas or not, to me should be very proud," Mr Coffey said.
Mr Coffey wanted to mention the proper protocols when it comes to wearing medals on Anzac Day.
"Someone who has served and their own medals are worn on the left hand side of your breast," Mr Coffey said.
"If you are wearing a descendants/a relatives then their medals will be worn on the right hand side."
Mr Coffey added the left hand side was significant because it was right near your heart.
