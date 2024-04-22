Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Emotions to flow on Anzac Day for many veterans

By Damian McGill
Updated April 23 2024 - 10:25am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Coffey and Stephen [Steve] Hladio say Anzac Day is most important to mark,
Chris Coffey and Stephen [Steve] Hladio say Anzac Day is most important to mark,

Sacrifice, respect, honour, family and mates are words Chris Coffey and Stephen [Steve] Hladio use many times when they talk about Anzac Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.