Council seeks community feedback on the use of Ulladulla locations

Community members are invited to provide feedback on the draft Plan of Management [PoM] for three locations in Ulladulla.
Shoalhaven City Council's PoMs are for the Ulladulla Rotary Park, Old Ulladulla Cemetery and a reserve at 275 Green St, Ulladulla.
Council wants a guide from the community regarding the use of these locations.
The aim is to establish clear objectives and set out what can be done within these sites.
Community feedback will help inform decision-making processes and contribute to the enhancement of Ulladulla's community land.
"I encourage those living in the Milton-Ulladulla region to have their say and get involved by giving Council your feedback," Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley said.
"The perspectives of our community are important in shaping the future of our community spaces, ensuring they align with the collective vision and aspirations of our residents."
Submissions are open until 5pm Monday May 20 and updated plans of management adopted by council before June 30.
For more information visit Plan of Management Review - Crown Lands | Get Involved Shoalhaven (nsw.gov.au)
