Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

One more push to highlight why Manyana block needs to be saved

By Damian McGill
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA], are anxiously awaiting a decision from the Federal Government regarding the block they have been trying to save. File Picture supplied
Members of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA], are anxiously awaiting a decision from the Federal Government regarding the block they have been trying to save. File Picture supplied

One last push is how the Manyana Matters Environmental Association Incorporated [MMEA] describes its latest move to save a block of land from being developed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.