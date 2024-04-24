One more push to highlight why Manyana block needs to be saved

One last push is how the Manyana Matters Environmental Association Incorporated [MMEA] describes its latest move to save a block of land from being developed.
The group has been fighting to save what they say is a vital block of land, for environmental reasons, from being developed.
A determination from the Federal Government's Environment Minister, Tanya Plibersek, on the land in Manyana is expected to be made by this time next week.
The group wants people to take a selfie video on a phone and "tell the world" what the unburnt forest means to them and why they think it's important to preserve it and then post it [the video] on social media.
Manyana Matter founder Jorj Lowrey recently set an example by posting a video.
"I am just so nervous about this decision," she said in her video.
"That forest has become the heart of our community - it means so much to so many."
She said it was the symbol of life after the Black Summer bushfires - and still is.
MMEA was formed soon after Black Summer bushfires of 2019/20 when Maynana became "plagued by "Zombie DA's".
Just weeks after the last flames had been extinguished, a developer was poised to clear one of the last remaining areas of unburnt forest in the village.
Manyana Matters will be fighting right to the end.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.