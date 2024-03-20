Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Manyana environmental group welcomes zombie DA inquiry

By Damian McGill
March 21 2024 - 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the many community based Manyana Matters Environmental Association rallies. Picture supplied
One of the many community based Manyana Matters Environmental Association rallies. Picture supplied

Members of the Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA] say the inquiry into historical development consents in NSW is good news.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.