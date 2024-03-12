What happens if Manyana land is saved? Group announces its vision

A grassroots environmental group, as they wait for a decision to be made on the outcome of a block of land they are trying to save, have released their "vision statement" for the block.
The group, if the decision goes their way, will move quickly towards turning their vision statement into reality.
They hope the NSW Government buys the land, declaring the site a Conservation Reserve, "dedicated to all who were lost in the Currowan mega-fire: human and animal".
MMEA, in time, wants a perimeter track with interpretive signs along the way, informing visitors of the endangered ecological communities and special animals the forest supports.
"The story of the land's ownership is also told, from ancient Aboriginal custodians, through various landholders to finally being returned to the community and wildlife, as the Manyana Special Conservation Reserve," is another part of their vision.
MMEA also wants the block to be incorporated into The Great Southern Walk.
They see the forest supporting over 100 avian species, birders arrive at dawn, visiting the hide, patiently hoping to spot a majestic powerful owl, elusive little lorikeet, migratory spectacled monarch, endangered gang-gang or glossy-black cockatoo, or even a rare swift parrot.
The group wants people to access the land.
"They [people] visit regularly, soaking up the sounds and smells of the Australian bush," MMEA explained in its vision statement.
"They [people] can sit on bench seats with their children and recount the story of 2020 and the battle of their lives. From the ashes of the bushfires, this peaceful reserve becomes a beacon of pride for our community: a special place where we connect with nature, commemorate, celebrate, heal and draw strength."
A decision on the land is expected towards the end of the month.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.