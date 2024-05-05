Photographers in focus for still life competition

Members of the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club continue to show their talents by producing another batch of stunning photos for judging.
The April theme for the Milton Ulladulla District Camera Club's [MUDCC] print competition was 'Still Life'.
As usual, the club also had an open category section.
Print 'Still Life' and 'Open' entries were displayed at the Club's meeting on April 22 2024 for judging by Denis Cale - a lifetime member of the Shoalhaven Photographic Club.
The Images of the Month were as follows:
The "Theme Photo of the Month" was awarded to Gerard Taniane, with his photo titled 'Skull n Rose'.
The winner of the "Open Photo of the Month" was Kim Muller with his photo titled 'Eyes on the Prize'.
In addition to MUDCC's Facebook presence, the club now has a new website: https://miltonulladulla.myphotoclub.com.au.
The club's events schedule, competitions, rules, procedures and image entry portal are included on the site. Non-members have access to the competition schedule and basic information on how to join or get in contact with the club.
The next club competition theme is 'Portraits'.
Club members are required to submit digital projected image [DPI] entries to the Club website by May 13 for judging at the May 27 club meeting.
Portraiture involves depicting the personality, identity, essence and attitude of a person or people by careful use of posing, lighting and location.
It features heavily in the history of photography and is one of its foundations.
Portrait photography encourages you to think as much about narrative as about the technical aspects of your image. What inherent facets of your subject do you wish to highlight for the viewer and how might you convey them. Usually, the face or faces of the subject/s are shown in the photograph, but faceless portraits can also be very engaging, requiring you to think even more carefully about setting and about parts of the body other than the face that speak of your subject.
The final 2023/24 competition theme is 'Silhouettes' print in June.
The club has a broad range of membership covering novice photographers, skilled snappers and even some professionals.
The club's skilled members and external professionals regularly hold 'learning' evenings to share expertise and knowledge.
Club meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 6.30pm with the first being a learning activity and the second being competition night.
Club meetings are held at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club, St Vincent Street, Ulladulla with visitors more than welcome. Website: https://miltonulladulla.myphotoclub.com.au.
Denis Cale fell in love with photography the day he received his first camera, a Kodak Baby Brownie.
It's been 70 years since that memorable day and his passion for photography has only grown stronger. Denis enjoys sharing his vast knowledge with budding and seasoned photographers alike, inspiring them to take their photography to the next level.
As a seasoned photography instructor, he has taught courses and delivered lectures around Australia. Denis is a Lifetime Member of the Shoalhaven Photographic Club. Denis is a photography judge for the Federation of Camera Clubs NSW and regularly judges at camera clubs in NSW on their assessment nights.
