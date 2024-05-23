Panthers out to string some wins together

When you take a look at the Milton Ulladulla Panthers' current spot on the Shoalhaven Football Association's ladder one thing stands out - draws.
This season the Panthers have recorded four draws and have only managed to win one match.
Panthers' coach Nick Palagyi until last weekend was not too concerned with how the team had been playing - despite all the draws.
However, he is now calling on his team to do better and start playing like a premiership-winning team should.
This weekend the Panthers face a tough opponent in the form of the Culburra Cougars.
The Cougars at the Culburra Sporting Complex are always hard to beat and in front of their home crowd would love nothing better than to beat last year's premiership winners.
Culburra looks to be having a strong season and with 13 points is currently in second spot.
Illaroo is in the top spot on the ladder also with 13 points, but has a better for-and-against record over the Cougars and gets the number one spot.
The Panthers with eight points are in fourth spot on the competition table.
Last weekend the Cougars recorded a 3-1 win over Shoalhaven Heads Berry while Milton, as mentioned, recorded yet another draw.
Draws aside, Milton has been able to find the back of the net this season.
Milton with 14 has kicked more goals than its rivals with Illaroo close behind with 13 goals.
