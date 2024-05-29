Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A decade later and AJ is back playing first grade with the Bulldogs

By Damian McGill
Updated May 29 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 1:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chey, AJ and David Hatch - key members of the Bulldogs' family. Picture supplied
Chey, AJ and David Hatch - key members of the Bulldogs' family. Picture supplied

AJ Hatch loves how well the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs are currently going.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.