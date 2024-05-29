A decade later and AJ is back playing first grade with the Bulldogs

AJ Hatch loves how well the Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs are currently going.
Hatch, fresh off his first top-grade Group Seven Rugby League match for the Bulldogs in 10 years, can't speak highly enough of the club's dedicated committee and head coach Andy Lynch.
"Legitimately, this is the strongest the club has ever looked in its history - full stop," he said.
"I have never seen the club looking so strong - both on and off the field.
"I also think that Andy is one of the best things that has happened to first grade - he is here for the long run."
He added the community had rallied around the club.
"Look at our club functions - the rooms are packed," he said.
Hatch's return to first grade for his home club was during the Bulldogs' 32-18 win over the Kiama Knights last weekend at Bill Andriske Mollymook Oval.
He used words like "a shock, a dream come true and surreal" to describe playing first grade again for the Bulldogs after a decade
"It was so cool to get that chance again and I was very happy," he said.
"I slotted in the back row to replace Kyle Familo and think I went all right."
He ended up playing the full 80 minutes against the Knights.
His dad, the legendary David Hatch, presented him with his jersey before kick off.
"Dad said he was proud of me, to play for the jersey and go out and do my job," Hatch said.
David Hatch is a former player, coach and committee person with the Bulldogs and of course had an elite career with the Cronulla Sharks.
When AJ made his first grade debut for the Bulldogs in 2009 his dad was the coach.
Playing first grade was something AJ was not expecting - he was happy playing reserve grade with his mates.
However, he was not going to knock back the chance to play top grade for the Bulldogs.
Due to work commitments, AJ won't get to play against the Shellharbour Sharks this Saturday [June 1] at Ron Costello Oval.
However, he thinks the club will do well in all grades on the weekend against the Sharks.
The Sharks are currently sitting on top spot on the first grade ladder with 12 points and the Bulldogs are in fourth place with eight points.
Before linking back with the Bulldogs, AJ was playing reserve grade with Jamberoo for the past few seasons.
His career between 2016 to 2019 was marred by a serious knee injury and a broken leg.
