CATE Morrison's desire to help the Conjola residents recover from the Black Summer bushfire disaster is truly amazing. The 15-year-old Ulladulla High School student, a few years ago, organised a Concert for Conjola but COVID-19 hampered her fundraising plans. "It was sold out twice and cancelled twice," she said. Conjola was one of the hardest hit areas during the 2019/20 Black Summer disaster and the concert is part of the recovery process. The event is now scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at the Milton Theatre and Cate said the interest was strong. The good news is that some tickets are still available but get in quick. Go here to purchase your tickets. Steve Kilbey is the headline act and he will be supported by The Condiments. Cate said one of her family members knew Steve Kilbey. "We asked Steve if he would do a benefit concert and he said 'yes," Cate explained. Steve Kilbey is an English-Australian singer-songwriter and bass guitarist best known for being a member of the rock band The Church. Cate wants to raise at least $10 000 to help 10 people who are still recovering from the bushfire disaster. "The bushfire recovery process is still relevant today," she said. A list of people in bushfire recovery mode has been compiled and 10 people, randomly, will be selected to get a share of the fundraising proceeds. Cate is not a stranger when it comes to charitable causes. She set up the Fat Cat Community Animal Service because of her love for animals. "I have been working closely with Ulladulla Vet for almost four years now. I raise money to pay for people's vet bills," she explained on Fat Cat Community Animal Service's Facebook page. Cate now wants to help people and added she had received loads of support and help to organise the Concert for Conjola. She said the Milton Theatre committee has been awesome when it came to its support of the concert. "I would like to thank everyone for their support," she said. Cate likes to set and reach goals - she also wants to help people.

