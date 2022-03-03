news, local-news,

Gaven Hempstead put some dry towels near the front door of his Lake Conjola home on Wednesday night. This morning [Thursday] when he woke up the towels were saturated. Gaven, like many other Conjola residents, spent yesterday preparing their properties for possible flooding. Furniture was lifted off the ground inside and Gaven also did the same in his shed. Water did get into the shed and "trashed it a bit". Today is the key day - particularly when the high tides comes in. There were a few good signs a few hours ago. "Water from the creek is running out now and yesterday [Wednesday] it was not," he said earlier this morning. Read More: Flooding hits the Sydney area Food chain issues from flooding He described the situation with the fast-approaching high tide "as a big gamble." "We do live on a flood-plain so there is not much we can do," he said. In general, he was trying to stay positive. "We will just have to wait and see what happens," he said. Gaven added this current possible flood issue was not as bad as the most recent one - virtually straight after the Black Summer Bushfires.

