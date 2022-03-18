Older adults invited to emergency preparedness information session

news, local-news,

Shoalhaven residents are invited to join an emergency preparedness information session for older adults being presented by the Australian Red Cross. The information sessions will give people the chance to learn about Rediplan - an all-hazards emergency preparedness tool. This session will provide information on what you should know, how to get connected and organised, as well as understanding what to pack and why. Invite a friend along and meet new people from your area. A light meal and refreshments will also be provided. Session, venus dates and times are: Thursday April 28 11am - 1pm Berry Community Hall, CWA Rooms, 79 Victoria St, Berry Book here *************************************************** Tuesday May 3 11am - 1pm Bay and Basin Community Resources Community Centre, 32 Paradise Beach Road, Sanctuary Point Book here *************************************************** Thursday May 12 11am - 1pm Nowra CWA Rooms, 39 Berry Street, Nowra Book here *************************************************** Tuesday May 17 11am - 1pm Sussex Inlet Bowling Club, St Georges Ave, Sussex Inlet Book here *************************************************** Thursday May 24 11am - 1pm Ulladulla & Districts Community Resources Centre, 78 St Vincent St, Ulladulla Book here *************************************************** Thursday May 26 1 - 3pm Kiola Hall, 650 Murramarang Road, Kioloa Book here *************************************************** Learn about assistance that is available to older customers in times of emergencies and natural disasters and how you can be supported to access these services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/9f904621-8f17-4bcd-81d3-6a4f7bcb63f9.jpg/r0_58_610_403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg